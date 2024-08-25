AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
World

Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2024 08:11pm

PARIS: Air France is suspending flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for Sunday and Monday after Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon, the airline said.

“Flights today and tomorrow are suspended,” a spokesman for the French carrier said, adding that the suspension could be extended depending on the situation in the Middle East.

Air France, which usually runs a daily service to both cities, had already halted flights to Beirut between July 29 and August 15, but has kept flying to Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah launches missile barrage at Israel to avenge top commander

Air France’s subsidiary Transavia, which serves both destinations, is also halting its flights, the spokesman said.

Any resumption of services to the two destinations will depend on the result of a new assessment of the security situation, Air France said in a statement.

German airline Lufthansa on Friday extended its Beirut flight suspension to the end of September, and said it would not fly to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2.

Lebanon Middle East Tel Aviv Israel Hamas conflict Israeli shelling Israeli airstrike Beirut flight

