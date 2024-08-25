China’s Sinopec posts 2.7% rise in first-half profit

BEIJING: China’s Sinopec posted a 2.7% rise in net profit for the first half of the year, it said on Sunday, as rising oil prices boosted income.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp as Sinopec is officially known, reported on Sunday a net income of 37.1 billion yuan ($5.21 billion) for January to June, according to a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange, based on Chinese accounting standards.

Sinopec, the world’s largest oil refiner by capacity, saw its sales fall 1.1% to 1.58 trillion yuan.

Meanwhile, production of ethylene, a key building block for petrochemicals, fell 5.5% during the first half. Capital expenditure was 55.9 billion yuan for the period.

Crude oil output rose 0.6% on the year to 140.53 million barrels, Sinopec previously reported, while natural gas production rose 6% to 700.57 billion cubic feet.

The company processed 126.69 million metric tons of crude oil, about 5.08 million barrels per day (bpd), up 0.1% from the same period last year, it said in a stock market filing in July.

That compared with 1.7% growth in the first quarter.

The slowdown was driven by higher crude prices and tepid domestic fuel demand.