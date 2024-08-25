Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers increased from 192.53 million by end June 2024 to 192.924 million by end July, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The regulator’s data revealed that the number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan also increased from 134.78 million by end June to 136.312 million by end July 2024.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 55.61 percent by end June to 56.15 percent by end July 2024 while cellular teledensity — the number of connections for every 100 individuals in the country, remained the same at 79 percent by end July.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.041 million by end June to 2.897 million by end July. Jazz 4G users increased from 47.295 million by end June to 47.993 million by end July 2024.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 1.983 million by end June to 1.955 million by end July while the number of 4G users increased from 36.665 million by end June to 37.153 million by end July.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 1.588 million by end June to 1.551 million by end July while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 24.680 million by end June to 24.929 million by end July.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.197 million by end July compared to 2.238 million by end June.

The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 15.652 million by end June to 15.975 million by end July.

The PTA received 19,188 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in July 2024, out of which, 18,994 (99 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Com-pany Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during July.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 18,585, out of which, 18,410 (99.1 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6783 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,771 (99.8 percent) were resolved. Further, 3,198 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 3,169 (99.1 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 6,362 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 6,323 (99.4 percent) were addressed. A total of 2,211 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 2,118 (95.8 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 162 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 157 were addressed during July with a resolution rate of 96.9 percent. Furthermore, 426 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 413 (96.9 percent) were addressed.

