AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-08-25

Punjab power subsidy

Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

EDITORIAL: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz may have laughed off her Sindh counterpart’s criticism of the Punjab-only power subsidy, but she didn’t answer his main question. Doesn’t sinking Rs45bn into a package that provides limited relief for only two months fit the textbook definition of throwing good money after bad? The relief package, as it is being called, has caused quite a stir, uniting PML-N’s coalition partners with opposition parties and forcing the prime minister who is also the president of the PML-N to intercede and defend the decision of the Punjab government.

While ordinarily it should be nobody else’s business if the province can come up with the subsidy on its own, but given that it will cut deep into its development budget and possibly upset fiscal arrangements with the centre and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) just when a very crucial bailout programme is being signed, and the fact that there will be nothing to show for it after two months except a corresponding cut in the provincial PSDP (public sector development plan), perhaps those questioning the financial prudence of it may have a point. Besides, it would also cut sales tax revenue for the federal government, which it will have to make up for.

The PM has advised other provinces to follow Punjab’s example as well, instead of complaining about a sense of discrimination and deprivation that their constituents might suffer from. The PM believes that CMs of other federating units should also introduce similar initiatives.

Surely, he understands how much money will disappear into such subsidies at a time when everybody needs to bolster reserves, and that the Fund might have something to say about it also – at a very sensitive time – if it upsets the surplus agreed with the federal government and the lender.

It seems that this measure is an attempt to address the setback that PML-N suffered in the Punjab. Its footprint in Punjab has been receding for the good part of a decade, since before 2018 when the electorate handed it to PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf). Now it’s counting on the feel-good factor from temporary schemes to identify with the needs of the people and recapture its lost backyard, so to speak.

But it is also alienating its own coalition partners as they appear disturbed and offended by this populist measure to bolster its political standing, not even parties that PML-N relies on to stay in government. And, having ruled Punjab for a long time, the party should know how quickly the people – even those who’ll directly benefit from this subsidy for two months – will turn against it once they start receiving inflated bills again. So, all in all, this is a political and financial gamble; a fitting example of PML-N’s effort to recapture lost influence and also its fear that something might be brewing in the people that could push them into open revolt.

Yet, as the Sindh CM said, such situations require long-term solutions, not patch-up jobs; especially the kind that eat up a lot of money and last only a very short while. Steps like this subsidy make a lot more sense when they are part of bigger programmes that roll out in coordinated phases. But the way this one is being rolled out seems yet another example of doing the right thing the wrong way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz PSDP PMLN power subsidy IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Punjab power subsidy

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories