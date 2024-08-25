AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-25

Punjab launching drive to raise awareness against monkeypox

Published 25 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a proactive campaign against monkeypox, featuring airport screenings and enhanced hospital vigilance to safeguard public health and prevent the virus’s spread.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Saturday revealed that nine dedicated centers have been established to enhance the response to the potential outbreak.

Elaborating on the measures being taken, the minister stated that airport authorities have been instructed to conduct rigorous screening of passengers arriving from affected countries to detect any potential cases of monkeypox.

To ensure effective screening, the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has been directed to train master trainers who will then train airport staff and healthcare workers on identifying symptoms, testing protocols, and infection control

measures, he said, adding: “This multi-layered approach aims to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure prompt response in case of any suspected cases.”

Emphasizing the crucial role of public awareness in prevention of the spread of monkeypox, Salman urged citizens to remain vigilant and informed about the virus, its symptoms, and prevention measures. The government is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate the public on the risks associated with monkeypox and the steps they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones, the minister said, adding: “By working together, we can mitigate the risk of an outbreak and ensure the health and safety of the people of Punjab.

