AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-25

‘US will continue to work urgently to address malnutrition crisis’

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission in Islamabad said on Saturday that the US will continue to work urgently with Pakistan to address the malnutrition crisis in the country.

In a video statement, US Mission Islamabad spokesperson Jonathan Lalley stated that Pakistan’s 2022 floods devastated the lives of millions of Pakistanis. He said that women and children were hit especially hard. “Even today, millions of Pakistani children are at risk of dying from malnutrition,” he warned.

Of the more than $215 million the United States provided for flood relief and recovery, he added that nearly $100 million has gone toward addressing malnutrition. “We partnered with the World Food programme to provide emergency food and nutrition,” he said.

With UNICEF, we treated nearly 135,000 malnourished children, provided pre-natal care to some 74,000 pregnant women, and offered essential health care services,” he added. “With the World Health Organization, we established 12 nutrition stabilisation centers across Balochistan and Sindh to provide essential health services,” the spokesperson added.

During the current month, he added that US Ambassador Donald Blome delivered an additional 486 tons of ready to use therapeutic food to treat an additional 39,000 children. “With that donation, the United States has delivered emergency therapeutic food to more than 317,000 Pakistani mothers and children, and enabled 779,000 front line health care workers to provide nutrition counselling to parents and caregivers to prevent malnutrition in the first place,” he stated. “The United States will continue to work urgently with Pakistan to address the malnutrition crisis. Because every Pakistani child deserves the opportunity to grow up, to be healthy and strong, and to reach their full potential,” the spokesperson further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US malnutrition crisis

Comments

200 characters

‘US will continue to work urgently to address malnutrition crisis’

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories