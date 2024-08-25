Chehlum tomorrow: Islamabad police chalk out security plan

ISLAMABAD: The city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and for strict patrolling during the procession and religious gatherings in the city.

According to the security plan, over 3,000 security personnel would be deployed to guard Chehlum procession in Islamabad. Pakistan Rangers officials will also assist the police in ensuring security arrangements, he said, adding that following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the city police have chalk out an elaborate security plan for the Chehlum procession, said a senior official of police.

He said the formal approval of this plan was given by IGP after a thorough review, and all divisions of the capital police have also been asked to ensure an effective coordination for the execution of the plan to avert any untoward incident on the occasion.

The official said that all concerned officers were instructed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and procession organisers. He mentioned that the cooperation of organisers facilitated collaboration with the police and law enforcement officials during the procession.

He further said arrangements for thoroughly checking participants of the procession using metal detectors have been made, while strict vigilance is maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by both the police and peace committees. As per the plan all zonal superintendents of police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to make proper lighting arrangements.

The official said that the processions will follow fixed routes and timings strictly. Police officers have been instructed to conduct effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for this purpose. Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles will be stationed near the procession to handle any emergency situations. The Dolphin Squad has also been deployed for patrolling along the designated procession routes, while all Zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs will supervise the procession security.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Chehlum.

According to the special traffic plan, the main procession of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) will emerge from the Imambargah G-6/2 Asna Ashari, pass through its designated routes, and then conclude. More than 500 officers of the ITP will perform their duties in a professional manner.

Participants of the procession will park their vehicles in designated parking areas, and alternative routes have been arranged for the convenience of citizens. During the procession, Fazal Haq Road from Polyclinic to Kulsoom Plaza will remain closed to general traffic. Citizens can use Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk. Both sides of 7th Avenue, from Daman-e-Koh Chowk to Chand Tara Chowk Blue Area out-loop to 7th Avenue Chowk Suharwardy will remain closed to general traffic.

Citizens can use alternative routes such as Jinnah Avenue, Suharwardy Road, and Margalla Road.

Similarly, both sides of the road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk will remain closed to traffic.

