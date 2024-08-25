Experts say Psoriasis can be managed thru proper treatment

LAHORE: Over 125 million people worldwide including Pakistan are suffering from Psoriasis (skin disease), which is not a contagious disease and can be managed by proper treatment, change in lifestyle and taking precautions.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said this while talking to the participants and the media at the awareness walk and symposium held in connection with the global awareness campaign of Psoriasis organized by the Department of Dermatology of Lahore General Hospital.

He said that the family members should support, courage and motivate the patient so that he can undergo treatment with satisfaction. Such patients should prefer the guidance and treatment of Dermatologist and avoid quacks for further complications, he added.

Dr Sadia Siddiqui and other medical experts highlighting the symptoms of psoriasis, precautions and modern treatment methods, said that red itching, white spots on the body, dry and cracked skin, burning, itching or pain, cracked nails, joint pain, stiff joints, itching sensation are the symptoms while the risk of diseases such as depression, diabetes, joint pain and heart disease increases in a patient with psoriasis.

Principal PGMI stated that medical experts are doing research on psoriasis and hopefully they will be able to find a complete and curative treatment for this disease in future, as well. He said that it is important to create awareness among the people about Psoriasis so that they can mentally prepare to fight this disease instead of fearing it. If a person has a red spot on his skin or a change in skin colour, he/she should immediately consult a skin expert so that he/she can get rid of this disease as soon as possible with timely treatment.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that state-of-the-art diagnostic test facilities are available in the Skin Department of Lahore General Hospital for the treatment of Psoriasis diseases and during the Corona epidemic, this Department performed its duties with zeal, hard work and dedication and doctors were available round the clock while treating other diseases. He said that it is very important that people hesitate to meet and deal a patient with Psoriasis, it is not a multi-disease nor is it transmitted to another person by shaking hands with or caring for the patient.

Medical experts said that people who are already physically weak due to diabetes, heart disease and any disease of old age have increased risk of developing early diseases. They said that currently in the market there are many effective medicines and standard creams available which help to keep the patient’s skin soft and prevent irritation but it is better to use them in consultation with a doctor.

