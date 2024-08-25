AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-25

Experts say Psoriasis can be managed thru proper treatment

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: Over 125 million people worldwide including Pakistan are suffering from Psoriasis (skin disease), which is not a contagious disease and can be managed by proper treatment, change in lifestyle and taking precautions.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said this while talking to the participants and the media at the awareness walk and symposium held in connection with the global awareness campaign of Psoriasis organized by the Department of Dermatology of Lahore General Hospital.

He said that the family members should support, courage and motivate the patient so that he can undergo treatment with satisfaction. Such patients should prefer the guidance and treatment of Dermatologist and avoid quacks for further complications, he added.

Dr Sadia Siddiqui and other medical experts highlighting the symptoms of psoriasis, precautions and modern treatment methods, said that red itching, white spots on the body, dry and cracked skin, burning, itching or pain, cracked nails, joint pain, stiff joints, itching sensation are the symptoms while the risk of diseases such as depression, diabetes, joint pain and heart disease increases in a patient with psoriasis.

Principal PGMI stated that medical experts are doing research on psoriasis and hopefully they will be able to find a complete and curative treatment for this disease in future, as well. He said that it is important to create awareness among the people about Psoriasis so that they can mentally prepare to fight this disease instead of fearing it. If a person has a red spot on his skin or a change in skin colour, he/she should immediately consult a skin expert so that he/she can get rid of this disease as soon as possible with timely treatment.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that state-of-the-art diagnostic test facilities are available in the Skin Department of Lahore General Hospital for the treatment of Psoriasis diseases and during the Corona epidemic, this Department performed its duties with zeal, hard work and dedication and doctors were available round the clock while treating other diseases. He said that it is very important that people hesitate to meet and deal a patient with Psoriasis, it is not a multi-disease nor is it transmitted to another person by shaking hands with or caring for the patient.

Medical experts said that people who are already physically weak due to diabetes, heart disease and any disease of old age have increased risk of developing early diseases. They said that currently in the market there are many effective medicines and standard creams available which help to keep the patient’s skin soft and prevent irritation but it is better to use them in consultation with a doctor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PGMI Prof Al Fareed Zafar skin diseases global awareness campaign

Comments

200 characters

Experts say Psoriasis can be managed thru proper treatment

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories