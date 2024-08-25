AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-25

Soy rises on short-covering, wheat stays weak

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

CHICAGO: Soybeans rose while corn eased on Friday as traders covered short positions ahead of the weekend while monitoring an incoming heatwave that could threaten some crops in the US Midwest, traders said.

Wheat also dipped as cheap Black Sea exports continued to loom. Corn on the Chicago Board of Trade settled 2-1/2 cents lower at $3.91 a bushel, down 0.3% for the week, while soybeans ended up 11-1/2 cents to $9.73 per bushel, rising 1.6% in the week.

The most-active soft red winter CBOT wheat contract settled 7-1/2 cents lower at $5.28 per bushel, down 0.3% for the week. “Wheat’s wallowing and trying to find support at the $5 level,” said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities.

A closely followed survey of Midwest production prospects, run by ProFarmer, estimated record corn yields this week in top producers Iowa and Illinois, though crops in Minnesota were disappointing. After the market closed, ProFarmer said the US soybean harvest will be even bigger than the government’s record forecast, though it forecast a smaller corn crop than the US Department of Agriculture. However, forecasts predict a short wave of 90 degree Fahrenheit (30 degree Celsius) weather will move into the Midwest in the next week, which could threaten crops and may be adding support to corn and soy futures, traders said.

Relatively strong demand for corn and a series of flash sales reported to China and unknown buyers have added a market floor and suggested recent price lows have stirred some demand.

Farmers continue to sell old-crop corn and soy to make room for the upcoming harvest and to generate cash flow, traders said. Canada’s rail shutdown may still delay loading of some bulk grain ships at the country’s West Coast ports despite the

government’s move to end a stoppage at the nation’s two largest railroads, traders and analysts said.

Wheat Soybeans CBOT Farmers US soybean

Comments

200 characters

Soy rises on short-covering, wheat stays weak

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories