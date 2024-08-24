AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Markets Print 2024-08-24

Morgan Stanley cuts 2024 oil demand growth outlook

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley has lowered its global oil demand growth forecast for 2024, mainly due to China’s slower economic growth, increased electric vehicle usage there, and a rise in the number of trucks in China powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The bank cut its global oil demand growth forecast for this year to 1.1 million barrels per day (mbpd) from 1.2 mbpd.

It also lowered its Brent price forecasts modestly and sees prices averaging $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $85 per barrel previously.

Brent crude was trading around $78 a barrel by 1221 GMT on Friday, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $74.52.

The shift to LNG trucks has cut China’s oil demand growth by 100-150 thousand barrels per day (kbd), while gasoline displacement by EVs has reduced it by about 100 kbd, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note dated Aug. 22.

Additionally, growth in petrochemical capacity expansion - which boosts LPG, ethane, and naphtha consumption - has slowed due to low petrochemical margins, the note said.

The note chimes with last week’s cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its oil demand growth forecast for this year and 2025, also citing softness in China.

For now, the balance in the oil market is tight, with inventories being drawn down by about 1.2 million barrels per day in the last four weeks, a trend which is expected to continue for the rest of the third quarter, Morgan Stanley said.

“However, with demand set to slow after summer, and both OPEC and non-OPEC supply to increase from the fourth quarter, we foresee a softening balance, turning to surplus in 2025,” it added.

In the short term, Brent prices have declined ahead of the underlying market fundamentals, the bank said, adding it expects Brent to be anchored around $75 per barrel this time next year.

China LNG OPEC Electric vehicle Oil prices Brent crude Oil Global oil demand EVs Global oil MorganStanley WTI crude oil

