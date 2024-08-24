AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
PM offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has addressed a letter to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Dr Muhammad Yunus, conveying profound sympathies and concern at the loss of life and devastation caused by the ongoing floods, besides offering assistance, the Foreign Office said.

“On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the prime minister affirmed solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and offered Pakistan’s support and assistance in this difficult time,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He further stated that the people and government of Pakistan extend our profound sympathies to the people and government of Bangladesh during this difficult time.

“We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. The people of Bangladesh are known for their resilience in the face of calamities. I am confident that they will overcome this adversity under your able leadership,” Prime Minister Sharif said.

The prime minister also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to offer support and assistance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

