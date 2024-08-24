AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

Punjab fixes Rs10m head money for ‘high-value target’ dacoits

Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has fixed Rs 10 million ‘head money’ for ‘High-Value Target’ dacoits as a reward.

Likewise, the ‘head money’ of dangerous dacoits has been fixed at Rs 5 million as a reward. The ‘head money’ of less dangerous dacoits and terrorists has been fixed at Rs 2.5 million as a reward.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The terrorists involved in the martyrdom of police personnel will be taken to task.”

The CM commended the police team on consigning the notorious dacoit Bashir Shar to hell. She said, “We will make a firm resolve to purge the Katcha area from the dacoits and the Punjab government cannot forget the precious sacrifices of the police martyrs.”

The Punjab Police by taking a swift action apprehended a gang involved in a rocket attack in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan. The notorious leader of the gang dacoit Bashir Shar was shot down due to brisk action being taken by the police team. Five accomplices of dacoit Bashir Shar got injured. The injured dacoits included Sanaullah, Gada Ali, Kamlo Shar, Ramzan Shar and Gaddi.

There is an inside information of more dacoits getting injured in the counter operation being undertaken by the police. The police action is ongoing since last night in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan. The police vows to pursue the dacoits till their complete elimination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Maryam Nawaz Punjab government CM Punjab dacoits Rahim Yar Khan Katcha area dacoits

Comments

200 characters

Punjab fixes Rs10m head money for ‘high-value target’ dacoits

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories