Punjab fixes Rs10m head money for ‘high-value target’ dacoits

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has fixed Rs 10 million ‘head money’ for ‘High-Value Target’ dacoits as a reward.

Likewise, the ‘head money’ of dangerous dacoits has been fixed at Rs 5 million as a reward. The ‘head money’ of less dangerous dacoits and terrorists has been fixed at Rs 2.5 million as a reward.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The terrorists involved in the martyrdom of police personnel will be taken to task.”

The CM commended the police team on consigning the notorious dacoit Bashir Shar to hell. She said, “We will make a firm resolve to purge the Katcha area from the dacoits and the Punjab government cannot forget the precious sacrifices of the police martyrs.”

The Punjab Police by taking a swift action apprehended a gang involved in a rocket attack in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan. The notorious leader of the gang dacoit Bashir Shar was shot down due to brisk action being taken by the police team. Five accomplices of dacoit Bashir Shar got injured. The injured dacoits included Sanaullah, Gada Ali, Kamlo Shar, Ramzan Shar and Gaddi.

There is an inside information of more dacoits getting injured in the counter operation being undertaken by the police. The police action is ongoing since last night in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan. The police vows to pursue the dacoits till their complete elimination.

