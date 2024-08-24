AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Some controversial legislation: PTI seeks JUI-F support

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday sought the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) cooperation to "bring the government to its knees" in the parliament.

A delegation of PTI senior leadership led by ex-NA speaker Asad Qaiser held a meeting with JUI-F chief at his residence, which was also attended by other senior JUI-F leaders.

Sources divulged that during the meeting with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PTI leadership stressed the need for joining hands together in a bid to give the incumbent government a "tough time" in the parliament.

Both parties also emphasised the need to reduce the differences between the leadership and workers.

Meanwhile, the matter in line with constituting the committees to further increase the cooperation between the two parties was also discussed.

Different proposals to further normalise the relations between the two sides also came under discussion.

Te PTI lauded the JUI-F for "forcing" the top court to withdraw some of its remarks from the verdict which it had announced in Mubarak Sani case.

Both sides agreed to further hold meetings in a bid to build pressure on the incumbent regime especially to block some of its controversial legislation which are expected to be brought in the parliament.

