Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

Enforcement of Section 144: LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, others

Recorder Report Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 07:07am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought replies from the Punjab government and others against enforcement of Section 144 across the province.

The court was proceeding with a petition filed by a citizen Najiullah against enforcement of Section 144 in the Punjab. The petitioner contended that enforcement of Section 144 was undermining the fundamental rights of citizens.

He asked the court to annul the notification of Section 144 enforcement across the Punjab.

It is pertinent to note that the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 for three days across the province of Punjab. Any public gathering, rally and procession, protest and sit-in banned across the Punjab.

Punjab LHC Lahore High Court Punjab government Section 144 public gathering

