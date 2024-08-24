AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-24

Hike in electricity charges: KATI concerned over Nepra’s approval

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

KARACHI: The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has expressed serious concern over the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) recent approval of a more than Rs 5 per unit increase in the fuel surcharge for electricity bills in Karachi.

Qandhari warned that this decision is driving production costs out of control, pushing industries to the brink of collapse.

Highlighting the request for an additional Rs 3 per unit increase under review by NEPRA will worsen the situation; Qandhari urged the regulatory body to thoroughly assess the ground realities before imposing further surcharges.

He questioned whether the people of Pakistan and the industrial sector can bear these rising costs, which threaten their ability to produce competitively priced goods for the global market.

Qandhari criticized NEPRA for approving price hikes without considering the impact on the economy and public sentiment, noting that the rising costs are fueling public anger. He called on the government and NEPRA's Chairman to recognize that electricity prices in Pakistan are already the highest in the region, and further increases could cause irreparable harm to the economy.

Qandhari demanded immediate action to reduce electricity production costs and prices, emphasizing the need to avoid further hikes and provide much-needed relief to both industries and the general public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nepra electricity industries Industrial Sector electricity prices KATI electricity bills electricity charges Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Hike in electricity charges: KATI concerned over Nepra’s approval

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories