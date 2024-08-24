CM, German minister discuss trade ties, other issues

LAHORE: German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze has said that Punjab is a preferred province due to the potential of industry and skilled labour.

“The presence and participation of women in parliament, government offices and other areas of life is commendable,” Svenja said during a meeting with the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Friday.

The German minister, who is leading a delegation, discussed promotion of economic and trade ties between Punjab and Germany. Issues related to climate change and environmental protection were also discussed in the meeting.

She appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, especially her Garments City Project for the economic empowerment of women.

The CM Maryam on the occasion said, “Pakistan and Germany have a long history of cordial bilateral relations spanning over several decades. Pak-German economic relations are improving day by day while cooperation of German companies in sectors like textiles is commendable.”

Expressing her gratitude for the German aid of €91.1 million for the flood victims of Punjab, the CM agreed on cooperation in clean energy and climate-friendly projects.

Maryam said, “Eradication of climate change and environmental pollution are among our priorities. For the first time, Punjab has increased budget for environment by 400%. Necessary measures are being taken to eliminate smog and other environmental pollution.”

The CM also praised the German initiative of providing €24 million to Pakistan for sustainable energy. She said, “I appreciate Germany's support for achieving GSP Plus status.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “We are determined to gradually increase economic role of women in country's development. Plug and play textile units and garments city projects will increase the economic independence of women.”

She highlighted, “Skilled women will be able to get excellent employment in the garment industry. In the Vocational Training Center of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, women will be given training as well as scholarship.”

She added, “We are also emphasizing on the importance of empowering women in all sectors. Workers' safety and protection of their economic and social rights are being ensured in all industries of Punjab.”

She briefed the visiting German delegation about reforms in education and health sectors of Punjab.

German Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Alfred Gunther Granas, Senior Policy Officer H.E. Antonia Felicitas Peters, Members of German Parliament Kant Gers Chau and Jürgen Kurtz were also included in the visiting German delegation.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Additional Secretary Sara Hayat were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024