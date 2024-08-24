Book launch: CPEC termed a transformative project for country

ISLAMABAD: The China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised the launch of the book, “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Beyond 2030: A Green Alliance for Sustainable Development” edited by Dr Rabia Akhtar and published by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), said a press release.

The event was graced by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed as chief guest and Xu Hangtian, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of China in Pakistan, as guest of honour.

Distinguished reviewers included Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, former Ambassador of Pakistan to China Dr Salma Malik, Associate Professor Quaid-i-Azam University; and Dr Hassan Daud Butt, former CEO Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment.

In his remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the salience of the all-weather Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership in Pakistan’s foreign policy and of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as its central component. He said that the CPEC, as a flagship project of BRI, connects China's western provinces through Pakistan to the Arabian Sea. The project is transformative for Pakistan, addressing critical issues such as energy shortages and infrastructural deficit, and enhancing regional connectivity. By revitalising trade routes and promoting economic integration, CPEC is envisioned to play a pivotal role in enhancing Pakistan's position as a central gateway to Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. He also highlighted the tangible outcomes accruing from CPEC projects since its commencement 11 years ago.

Mahmood added that this book emphasises CPEC’s potential to drive sustainable growth. It highlights how CPEC could be transformed into a green development initiative, aligning with global sustainability goals and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By integrating green technologies and sustainable practices, CPEC is positioned not only to advance economic growth but also to lead in environmental stewardship. This approach reflects a strategic effort to balance economic benefits with environmental sustainability, ensuring that CPEC contributes positively to the region's long-term development. In this context, with its actionable recommendations, the book can serve as a coherent roadmap to advance these objectives.

Felix Kolbitz, country director FES expressed gratitude to the editor and authors of the volume and appreciated the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad for their support and collaboration. He expressed the hope that the book will spark new ideas, encourage further research, and contribute meaningfully to the discourse on sustainable development under the framework of CPEC and beyond.

Naghmana Hashmi stated that it was difficult to come across an economic or connectivity project anywhere in recent times that evokes so many emotions and debates. In many ways, this was a function of the growing geo-political and geo-strategic tensions among major powers, where BRI and its related projects were also being targeted. Using a Chinese leader’s dictum, she stressed the expression of “seeking truth from facts.”

She argued that the book does that by presenting a counter-narrative in support of the BRI and CPEC. The book not only discusses the challenges but also presents solutions in the long-term.

Dr Salma Malik noted that the book delves into the political, geo-strategic, and environmental aspects of CPEC. It advocates for "Green CPEC" as part of CPEC 2.0 and emphasises sustainable development by aligning projects with SDGs and UN guidelines.

Dr Hassan Daud Butt focused on how one of the main aspects of CPEC has been the development of environmentally sustainable Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He recommended that the government should contribute the right policies to facilitate the private sector investment in SEZs.

While commenting on the book, the editor of the volume Dr Rabia Akhtar noted that it is a call for action to re-imagine our future under CPEC beyond the economic statistics and focus on how to reconcile development with sustainability so that both can go hand-in-hand. CPEC must not be only a corridor of commerce but a corridor of consciousness and a keystone for forging a green alliance.

Xu Hangtian, guest of honour at the event, said that the dedication of the authors and their detailed work have produced a masterpiece that will serve as a valuable resource on CPEC for years to come. During the implementation of CPEC, both China and Pakistan were confronted by challenges of sustainability. To offset those, numerous projects have been carried out including export and manufacturing of sustainable energy technology in Pakistan, including in solar and wind domains.

In his address, Chief Guest Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed recalled how China undertook massive reforms, achieved modernisation, and was now focused on “peaceful rise”. China has the highest number of Fortune 500 companies and has helped 800 million people lifted from poverty, the biggest number in human history.

He also noted that China’s Belt and Road Initiative, despite being criticised by Western countries and their allies, has been copied into other projects like the Build Back Better World (B3W) and India-Middle East-Europe- Economic Corridor (IMEC), etc.

Senator Mushahid also highlighted the global smear campaign against BRI and stressed the importance of proactive efforts to counter the negativity sought to be built around BRI and its related project CPEC. He added that China is the only country that has helped other countries develop with its own growth and contributed to their strength without expanding or colonising other countries. He commended the editor and the authors for doing great work by highlighting the importance of CPEC and suggesting a futuristic course for its green development.

Earlier, Dr Talat Shabbir noted that the book serves as both a reflection and a roadmap after 11 years of CPEC. It takes stock of the remarkable progress that CPEC has made in transforming Pakistan's infrastructure and economy, while also looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities that lie beyond 2030.

In his concluding remarks, Khalid Mahmood noted that the CPEC is not an isolated phenomenon. It is the kernel of the wider Belt and Road Initiative which is the largest and most ambitious infrastructure development project in human history. The project indeed faces many challenges including opposition from many countries and requires building an effective counter narrative.

The book launch was attended by a cross-section of people including diplomats, practitioners, academics, think-tank experts, students and members of business community and the media.

