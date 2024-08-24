AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Iran bus accident: All arrangements made to shift bodies to natives’ places: minister

APP Published 24 Aug, 2024 07:28am

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Planning, Development and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday had said that the C-130 plane carrying the bodies of Pakistani pilgrims who embraced martyrdom in the Iran accident will arrive at Shahbaz Airport, Jacobabad, at midnight of Friday and added that Sindh government had made all arrangements to shift the bodies to their natives’ places.

In a video statement released here, the minister said that it was a tragic incident in Iran, where Pakistani pilgrims embraced martyrdom. He stated that on the instruction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Pakistani ambassador in Iran and Iranian authorities were contacted to take necessary measures.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also ordered a C-130 aircraft to transport the bodies of the deceased pilgrims to Pakistan. The aircraft is expected to arrive at Jacobabad Airport after 12 midnight.

He said that Sindh government has made arrangements for the convenience of the bereaved families and over 40 Rescue 1122 ambulances are present at Jacobabad Airport.

He said that injured pilgrims are also being brought back on the C-130 aircraft, and for that hospitals have been alerted. He said that severely injured individuals will be transported to Karachi via air ambulance which also reached at Shahbaz airport.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Planning, Development and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Chairman District Council Kumail Hyder Shah reached Sukkur and will depart shortly for Jacobabad for receiving the bodies of the martyred pilgrims and injured.

