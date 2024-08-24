Uncontrolled weather

It was not too long ago that I had written about the unusual deaths by lightning strikes across the country. This unusual phenomenon has only increased, claiming more lives. I say unusual because in the past such incidents were taken in stride as they were considered part of the weather and the deaths that occurred unavoidable but rare.

Why lightening is now drawing so much attention is because it is not rare anymore and is claiming lives in considerable numbers. This has become so serious an issue that at least one province which is Sindh has taken serious note of it. This serious concern was prompted by the death of 8 people in different areas of Thar during the last rainstorm in the area.

Prompted by these tragic events the Sindh government has in order to understand this alarming trend in rise in deaths due to lightning, has ordered an inquiry and contacted the federal ministry of science and technology and the NED University of Engineering and Technology to try to find out the reasons behind this deadly phenomenon.

I think this step was long overdue as this deadly force is not only claiming lives in Sindh but in even greater numbers in other parts of the country as well. April was a deadly month in which more than 20 people died in Punjab and other parts of the country due to lightning that also struck a highly scientific installation run by the security agencies. This by the way is not just happening in Pakistan but in the region as well. From India to Bangladesh people are being struck down by lightning.

The issue is so serious that there was an entire conference held in Mithi on this issue. Organized by Thar Action Forum it declared the issue of lightening a burning issue of the Thar area, which has changed the life style of the people. Previously, they would dance and welcome the rain but now they are afraid to even go out in the open for fear of lightning strikes.

The conference was told that Tharis, who are completely dependent on rainfalls, would eagerly await rains but now they are mortally afraid of this blessing due to inexplicable rise in the strikes of thunderbolts and subsequent deaths of humans as well as their livestock.

Speakers ruled out various theories attributed to the rise in deaths by lightning and demanded research on the subjects such as rising temperatures, global warming and vagaries of climate change, which could be the main factors behind such incidents. Rise in temperature leading to highly unusual weather conditions, sudden storms with ferocious winds, hail and unnaturally large downpours without warning are all contributing to this phenomenon and the poor people are suffering and paying the price with their lives.

Among the subjects pointed out for research is rise in temperature and it has now extended all over the country. Only recently even the people of the metropolitan city of Karachi suffered one heat wave after another, which was unprecedented in the history of this city.

For days the city was just like an oven and bodies were piling up especially of the destitute, homeless people who had no shade to take cover. I have never seen anything like this in my life and the unbearable fact was that this heat did not even relent at night. What frightens me most is the prospect of next summer.

Obviously, I am not looking forward to it. What surprises me is the lack of attention on the subject. With last years’ experience fresh in minds there should be some organization starting work on how we are going to tackle the next summer which by all accounts would be worse than this one as temperatures are steadily rising around the globe and we seem to be high on the list of countries that will be hit hardest by this phenomenon.

As I was writing this news came in that in Khuzdar, Baluchistan, lightening killed two shepherds and almost a dozen goats. In the same province people were swept away by flash floods as were their livestock. The weather is really going wild and no part of the country is safe anymore. Other things will wait but uncontrolled weather threat should be our top priority.

