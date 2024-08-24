AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-24

2nd edition of FoodAg 2024: commerce minister gets feedback

Press Release Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan have chaired a feedback meeting on the 2nd edition of FoodAg exhibition, which was held from 9th to 11th August, 2024.

Briefing the Commerce Minister, Chief Executive TDAP, Zubair Motiwalla informed that 320 companies participated in the event, and 873 buyers from 73 countries attended the 3 days event. TDAP also arranged 6500 sector specific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors leading to expected business generation of $1.2 billions.

Furthermore, Memoran dum of Understandings (MOUs) of $100 million were also signed during the events. Thirteen regulatory authorities from different countries were also attended the event to resolve quarantine and certification issues. TDAP also organized G2G meetings with their counterparts.

The Commerce Minister appreciated the efforts of TDAP, and resolved to provide all possible assistance to TDAP in enhancing agro export to the world. During the meeting, it was decided that the 3rd edition will be held in September, 2025, and it will be four days event. Provincial Agriculture Departments will be provided space for showcasing potential to the foreign buyers.

The 2nd edition of FoodAg 2024, flagship event of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce was inaugurated by His Excellency, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 9th August.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

