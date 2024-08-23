AGL 28.01 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (8.27%)
AIRLINK 136.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.49%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.81%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DCL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.91%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.15%)
FCCL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
FFBL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 146.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.18%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.19%)
KOSM 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.04%)
MLCF 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
NBP 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.42%)
OGDC 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.28%)
PTC 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SEARL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.11%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
TOMCL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TPLP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
TREET 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.35%)
TRG 53.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 28 (0.34%)
BR30 26,403 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
KSE100 78,983 Increased By 190 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,065 Increased By 42.4 (0.17%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US official Sullivan to visit China next week, Axios reports

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:02pm

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit China to meet foreign minister Wang Yi next week, Axios reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Sullivan and Yi are expected to lay the groundwork for a potential meeting with US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this year, to follow up on their California summit last November, the report said.

China, Belarus agree to strengthen cooperation in trade, security

Sullivan’s visit on August 27-29 comes as the US is in the middle of a presidential campaign in which both Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her opponent Donald Trump have adopted tough-on-China positions, especially on tariffs, the report added.

The White House and the Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Donald Trump China US White House Kamala Harris Chinese President Xi Jinping US president Joe Biden Jake Sullivan Chinese foreign ministry Jake Sullivan visit China

Comments

200 characters

US official Sullivan to visit China next week, Axios reports

MoF, SBP inform Senate panel: Govt borrowed from IMF at 5.09pc interest rate in 2023

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

APTMA urges govt to end ‘regressive taxation policies’

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

In rare move, UAE accepts Taliban government ambassador

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply view

Shadman’s fifty lead Bangladesh to 134-2 in first Test

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Read more stories