European stocks rise at the open before Powell speech

PARIS: European stock markets rose at the open on Friday ahead of a highly-anticipated speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent to 8,314.62 points, while the Paris CAC 40 added almost 0.4 points to 7,550.16 and Frankfurt’s DAX advanced by 0.3 percent to 18,548.79.

Stock markets have seesawed this week ahead of Powell’s speech at an annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later on Friday.

European stocks rise on rate cut hopes

Investors are hoping Powell can provide more clues about an expected interest-rate cut by the Fed at its policy meeting next month.