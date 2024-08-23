AGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
AIRLINK 136.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
DGKC 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.08%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
FFBL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.48%)
MLCF 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
NBP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 135.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
PTC 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
SEARL 60.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.26%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TREET 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.19%)
UNITY 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,389 Increased By 29.1 (0.35%)
BR30 26,473 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,042 Increased By 248.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,072 Increased By 50 (0.2%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks rise at the open before Powell speech

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2024 01:23pm

PARIS: European stock markets rose at the open on Friday ahead of a highly-anticipated speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent to 8,314.62 points, while the Paris CAC 40 added almost 0.4 points to 7,550.16 and Frankfurt’s DAX advanced by 0.3 percent to 18,548.79.

Stock markets have seesawed this week ahead of Powell’s speech at an annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later on Friday.

European stocks rise on rate cut hopes

Investors are hoping Powell can provide more clues about an expected interest-rate cut by the Fed at its policy meeting next month.

European stock markets

Comments

200 characters

European stocks rise at the open before Powell speech

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply woes

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories