AGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
AIRLINK 136.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
DGKC 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.08%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
FFBL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.48%)
MLCF 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
NBP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 135.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
PTC 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
SEARL 60.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.26%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TREET 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.19%)
UNITY 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,389 Increased By 29.1 (0.35%)
BR30 26,473 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,042 Increased By 248.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,072 Increased By 50 (0.2%)
Nepal lifts TikTok ban after app addresses cyber crime concerns

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 11:38am

KATHMANDU: Nepal lifted a ban on Chinese-owned TikTok on Thursday, more than nine months after outlawing the popular video sharing app for disturbing “social harmony and goodwill.”

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting after the company agreed to cooperate with Nepal’s law enforcers to address TikTok-related crime and regulate its content, a government source said on condition of anonymity.

TikTok, whose holding company is Beijing-based ByteDance, said it was pleased with the decision. Nepal’s previous government banned the app in November, citing concerns around its misuse.

More than 1,600 TikTok-related cyber crime cases were registered over four years in the Himalayan nation before that.

Sporadic street protests erupted, with users saying the ban cut off a source of income and shut down a forum for free speech.

TikTok had 2.2 million users in Nepal at the time, according to the Internet Service Providers’ Association of Nepal.

Nepal sought from TikTok a focal unit to assist the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police round the clock to help nab criminals and block inappropriate content that has even led to suicides.

TikTok, ByteDance sue to block US law seeking sale or ban of app

“Prompt, real-time identification of users can be an effective tool to nab offenders and discourage misuse of the technology,” Dipak Raj Awasti, the bureau’s spokesman, told Reuters on Thursday.

Several other countries have either partially or completely banned TikTok, with many citing national security and privacy concerns.

TikTok ByteDance Nepal Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police

