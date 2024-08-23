The challenge of disinformation

The internet has led the world to an unprecedented revolution, fundamentally transforming how we access and share information. Social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have become integral to our daily lives, rapidly delivering updates on current affairs, entertainment, economic issues etc. These platforms have revolutionized communication, outpacing traditional electronic and print media in terms of immediacy and outreach.

Whereas newspapers and television used to be the primary sources of information, social media now provides real-time updates, live streaming, and interactive content that keep the public continuously engaged and informed. The digital era has not only reshaped media but has also created opportunities for individuals to learn new skills and earn money.

Social media platforms have also opened new avenues to millions for earning income, with content creators, influencers, and freelancers capitalizing on their online presence for which, top platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok have paid out billions of dollars globally, according to recent estimate. For example, YouTube’s Partner Program has distributed over US$30 billion in revenue to creators since its inception.

Instagram influencers, leveraging brand partnerships and sponsored posts, contribute significantly to their earnings, with some makes millions annually. TikTok creators are also seeing substantial payouts through its Creator Fund, which distributed over US$200 million in 2021 alone. These platforms provide diverse opportunities for people worldwide to monetize their skills, whether through video content, social media campaigns, or live streaming.

Despite these advancements, the rise of social media has also introduced significant challenges, particularly in the realm of propaganda, which, when disseminated through these platforms, can have devastating effects on a country’s stability, society, and economy, while posing serious national security threats.

By manipulating public opinion and spreading misinformation, which ultimately destabilizes governments, incites violence, and undermines trust in democratic institutions.

Historical and contemporary examples underscore the destructive power of propaganda. Amnesty International in its report published on September 29, 2022, noted with concern the spread of anti-Rohingya propaganda in Myanmar on Facebook significantly contributed to ethnic violence and a humanitarian crisis, exacerbating tensions and leading to widespread displacement and loss of lives.

In a statement Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International Secretary General, said: “Meta must be held to account. The company now has responsibility to provide reparations to all those who suffered the violent consequences of their reckless actions”.

Similarly, in Syria, social media was used to propagate extremist ideologies, fueling the civil war and increasing regional instability. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conceded that social media has also allowed both international and domestic terrorists to gain unprecedented, virtual access to people living in the United States in an effort to enable homeland attacks.

The Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS), in particular, encourages sympathizers to carry out simple attacks wherever they are located—or to travel to ISIS-held territory in Iraq and Syria and join its ranks as foreign fighters. This message has resonated with supporters in the United States and abroad.

The recent occurrence in the United Kingdom highlights the impact of misinformation on the Brexit referendum, demonstrating how social media disinformation campaigns have contributed to political polarization. Brian Fung in his analysis, UK riots, shows how social media can fuel real-life harm.

He notes, “It is only getting worse on CNN, “The fake claims have circulated widely, particularly on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, extremism researchers said. And police have openly blamed that misinformation for the violence that has rocked the country in recent days, with rioters throwing bricks at mosques, setting cars on fire and chanting anti-Islamic slogans while clashing with officers in riot gear”.

In response to these threats, many countries are implementing regulations to control the spread of harmful content and maintain social order. Germany’s Network Enforcement Act, (NetzDG), requires social media companies to remove hate speech and illegal content within 24 hours or face substantial fines.

Singapore has enacted the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), which empowers authorities to issue correction orders and penalties for disseminating false information.

China’s Cybersecurity Law and the Data Security Law mandate social media platforms to adhere to state guidelines and conduct regular content monitoring. These regulations aim to balance freedom of expression with the need to protect societal cohesion and national security.

In Pakistan, social media has significantly contributed to the spread of disinformation, heightening societal polarization and impacting the economy, governance, and moral culture. Platforms like Facebook, X, TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp are frequently used to disseminate misleading information, particularly during critical events such as elections. For example, during the 2018 general elections, social media was rife with false narratives and propaganda, which expanded political divisions and fueled mistrust among communities.

The deadly tool of Fifth Generation Warfare has been used in Pakistan confirming how disinformation campaigns are used strategically to influence public opinion and political outcomes. Powerful factions, including political and military entities, have harnessed these platforms to propagate divisive content, impacting social cohesion.

The economic repercussions include diminished consumer confidence and increased expenses related to managing misinformation. Governance is undermined as public trust in institutions declines, and the overall moral culture suffers as misinformation erodes shared values and fosters discord.

It is a fact that disinformation, once backed by powerful sectors, has now become so entrenched that those disseminating fake news and propaganda are largely unfazed by past supporters or legal consequences. Despite numerous legal actions, arrests, and threats, the spread of false information continues to plague the government and law enforcement agencies.

The judiciary’s reluctance to impose stringent penalties has worsened the situation, leading the government to implement a controversial internet firewall to monitor and filter content before transmission. This measure has significantly impaired internet speed, disrupted official communications, and harmed freelancers reliant on a stable internet connection.

In order to effectively address the issue, a more nuanced approach is required. This should include enacting precise legislation that targets disinformation without curtailing free speech, overhauling the judicial system to ensure swift and decisive action against perpetrators, and investing in public education to enhance resistance to misinformation.

By adopting these strategies, it is possible to combat the spread of fake news while minimizing disruptions to daily life and economic activities, ultimately fostering a more informed and resilient society.

(Huzaima Bukhari & Dr Ikramul Haq, lawyers and partners of Huzaima, Ikram, are Adjunct Faculty at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), members Advisory Board and Visiting Senior Fellows of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Abdul Rauf Shakoori is a corporate lawyer based in the USA and an expert in ‘White Collar Crimes and Sanctions Compliance’)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024