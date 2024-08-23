French mayor impressed by ambition, drive of Pakistan’s entrepreneurial community

LAHORE: Expressing his admiration for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial spirit, Christophe de Contenson, the Mayor of Cuzon, which is situated in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France, has said that he is deeply impressed by the ambition and drive of Pakistan’s entrepreneurial community.

He said this while addressing an exclusive session here at the Sovereign Club, an international business network, which was launched in Pakistan. This dialogue was specifically tailored for small and medium enterprises, the event focused on strategies for acquiring businesses in Europe, expanding sales, and securing technical support to drive growth.

Mayor Christophe de Contenson said, “This dialogue is a crucial step toward strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Europe. The connections made here will undoubtedly lead to exciting new ventures on the global stage. I am already in discussions with the club’s management in Paris and Pakistan on how my constituency can further support this development.”

Mayor de Contenson also announced plans to write a book showcasing Pakistan’s untapped potential as a soft power on the global stage. Scheduled for release in September 2025, proceeds from the book will be donated to humanitarian efforts in Palestine and Ukraine.

The participants in the dialogue explored key trends, strategies for navigating international markets, and the importance of cultural integration in global business. These discussions have laid the groundwork for ongoing collaborations between Pakistani and European businesses, with several promising partnerships in the pipeline.

An official statement from the club’s chancery emphasized the club’s commitment to supporting the new generation of business leaders: “As businesses transition to a new generation more open to change, our mission is to provide them with the tools and insights needed to succeed internationally. Through our business intelligence model, we equip members with critical data and expert analysis to make informed decisions that drive success.”

The club also highlighted its commitment to engaging European leaders locally and said, “We are working to bring European leaders who are active in their communities to engage with our members, offering valuable insights into the real needs of their target markets. This approach not only provides our members with more opportunities but also encourages speakers to deliver maximum value, aligning with the club’s mission.”

