25 public-sector varsities: PUASA highlights need for rigorous scrutiny of candidates vying for VC positions

LAHORE: The Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) on Thursday released a comprehensive white paper on Thursday, highlighting the need for rigorous scrutiny of candidates vying for Vice Chancellor positions in 25 public sector universities across Punjab.

Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association and PUASA, addressed a press conference alongside Dr Muhammad Islam, Secretary of PUASA. They demanded that applicants’ past performances be evaluated to prevent further administrative and financial mismanagement.

The white paper cites a disturbing trend of financial recklessness and poor management under previous leaderships, resulting in deficit budgeting, depleted university savings, and a significant decline in Higher Education Commission (HEC) grants. PUASA calls for a 360-degree evaluation process to ensure candidates’ professional capabilities and ethical conduct are thoroughly assessed.

The association criticizes former vice chancellors for their roles in the financial crisis, citing examples such as doubling pension liabilities, reckless expansion of new campuses, and failure to invest in long-term solutions. The PUASA urged the chief minister, minister for Higher Education, and Interviewing Boards to exercise caution in VC appointments, entrusting only those with proven track records of sound financial management and effective leadership.

The report highlights the dire consequences of poor academic leadership, including near financial collapse, delayed salary payments, and demoralization of existing faculty members. The PUASA demands a thorough evaluation of candidates to safeguard the future of Punjab’s public sector universities.

The white paper notes that the decision to open new campuses in cities with populations significantly smaller than Lahore’s, driven by political pressure, has placed undue financial strain on Punjab University. This has resulted in a significant burden on the already shrinking financial resources of the university.

The university, which once had a surplus budget, has suffered a loss of Rs 11.42 billion over the past six years due to deficit budgeting, leading to a near financial collapse, evidenced by the unprecedented delay in salary payments. The delayed shift to solar energy has cost the university an additional Rs 5.84 billion over the last six years.

The hiring of new faculty from outside the university, rather than promoting existing faculty, has led to demoralization and additional financial burdens. In FY2012-13, the university had a surplus budget, which continued until FY2017-18; beyond that, deficit budgeting has consumed the university’s savings.

Over the past six years, Rs 11.42 billion have been lost to deficit budgeting. The Vice Chancellors (VCs) and their economic advisors have contributed to this financial crisis, leading to near bankruptcy. Last month, for the first time in Punjab University’s history, salaries were delayed by a week.

In addition, massive restructuring took place, with the number of departments jumping from 83 to 150 in one go, and the number of faculties increasing from 13 to 19. This expansion was carried out without thorough consideration of the financial, administrative, and academic implications.

Projects such as the construction of the School of Economics were initiated under this restructuring and are now embroiled in disputes, with contractors seeking payment through the Ombudsman. The HEC recommends a teacher-staff ratio of 1:1.5 in higher education institutions (HEIs), but at PU, the lopsided ratio of 1:5 has resulted in excessive spending on non-academic activities.

Instead of reallocating overstaffed administrative employees to academic departments, the rationalization committee approved the advertisement of 700 more positions in June 2022, exacerbating financial challenges. Furthermore, despite a plan to transition to solar energy in 2016, more than one billion rupees is still being spent annually on electricity and diesel for generators.

If the university had transitioned to solar energy in 2018, it could have saved Rs 5.84 billion over the past six years. During this time, instead of promoting existing faculty members, new faculty have been recruited from outside, severely demoralizing those who have served the university for decades.

Each new faculty member costs more than Rs 200,000 per month, while promoting an existing faculty member would only add Rs 20,000 to 30,000 per month to the budget. Earlier, a general body meeting of PUASA was held at Punjab University, where the House severely criticized HEC for not implementing Service Structure reforms and increasing TTS salaries.

