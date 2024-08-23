AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

Report submission sought: NA body directs IPC secy to reverse all PSB illegal orders/decisions

Naveed Butt Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination directed the secretary of IPC to reverse all the illegal orders/decisions made by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and to submit its report to the committee.

The committee also directed the secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to provide complete details of the organisations under the PSB, including their presidents and other position holders, as well as medals awarded to the players during the last five years.

The committee met with MNA Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The committee, while acknowledging the initiatives taken by the PSB to promote sports activities, also congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal in the Olympics.

The committee inquired about the selection criteria for the chairmen and members of the Federal Land Commission, along with their performance.

The committee also sought complete information about it.

The committee expressed concern over the non-framing of rules for the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council and directed the secretary to finalise them without any further delay.

The IPC secretary briefed the Standing Committee on the Ministry’s functions as outlined in the Rules of Business 1973, including coordination between the Federal Government and the Provinces in economic, cultural, and administrative fields.

The briefing also highlighted efforts to promote uniformity in policy formulation and implementation between the provinces and the federal government.

The committee was informed about the attached departments, including the PSB, the Department of Tourist Services (DTS), the Gun and Country Club (GCC), the National Internship Program, the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council, and the Federal Land Commission (FLC).

Additionally, discussions covered the signing of MOUs with other countries and international organisations related to sports, tourism, and youth.

The ministry also provided the committee with updates on the latest status of human resources within the ministry and its affiliated organisations.

The committee was informed about the budget allocations for the ministry and its associated departments. Additionally, the committee was presented with the organograms of these departments. A comprehensive briefing was also given on the sports infrastructure, the composition of the PSB, and its various initiatives. The DTS presented an overview of its activities from its inception to the present.

It was also noted that the National Internship Program was active from 2006 to 2009 but became dormant and has not undertaken any assignments since 2019.

