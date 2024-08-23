AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-23

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah falls

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024

BENGALURU: The Philippine peso was the lone gainer among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, while stocks in Manila climbed as foreign inflows surged on expectations of further monetary policy easing amid sustained growth prospects.

The peso rose 0.4% against a steady dollar, hitting its highest since early April, while local equities advanced 0.9% led by a 3.7% jump in retail bank BDO Unibank.

“The Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) cut last week has been seen as supportive for growth while foreign inflows into Philippine equities continue to keep the peso supported,” said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

Data from OCBC showed that foreign investors were net buyers of $71 million worth of Philippine stocks so far this week, compared to a net inflow of $63.6 million since the start of the month.

Wong expects the Philippine central bank to cut rates once more this year in the fourth quarter.

The BSP cut interest rates for the first time last week in almost four years and signalled more to come to preserve the ongoing momentum of economic growth in the country.

Other regional currencies were subdued as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the US rate outlook, while the rupiah was hit by rising political uncertainty.

Indonesia’s parliament postponed ratifying changes to an elections law on Thursday amid protests in multiple cities, following an outcry over legislation seen to strengthen the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Stocks in Jakarta slumped 0.6% while the rupiah fell 0.8% against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed’s July meeting signalled that policymakers in the US were ready to start cutting interest rates as soon as September.

Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

