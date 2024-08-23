AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024
Business & Finance

Nestle names Laurent Freixe new CEO

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024

ZURICH: Nestle is replacing Chief Executive Mark Schneider with long-serving executive Laurent Freixe, the company said on Thursday.

Schneider has decided to relinquish his roles as CEO and member of the Board of Directors after eight years leading the world’s largest packaged food company.

Nestle has struggled recently, last month cutting its full year sales outlook, saying it had had to slow its price hikes as cash-strapped customers become more price conscious.

Its shares have fallen 8% in 2024, underperforming rivals like Unilever which have gained 29%.

Freixe joined Nestle in 1986, and has been on the Swiss company’s executive board for 16 years.

In his most recent role he was CEO of Zone Americas.

The change is effective from Sept. 1, Nestle said.

Nestle Laurent Freixe

