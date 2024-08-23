PTI reschedules rally for Sept 8 after NOC cancellation, closure of roads

ISLAMABAD: The much trumpeted public rally on the call of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was postponed on Thursday and rescheduled for September 8 following the city administration’s rescinding its no objection certificate (NOC) and closing the roads leading to the federal capital.

A day ago, the party had announced to proceed with the rally at Tarnol despite revocation of the NOC by the ICT administration.

However, the decision to postpone the rally was finalised after senior PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Azam Swati, and Barrister Gohar met with Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Following the meeting, Azam Swati, Omar Ayub and Barrister Gohar confirmed the rally’s delay and announcing the new date.

Swati declared, in the presence of Barrister Gohar, that the rally will now be held on September 8 with security arrangements in place. He added that PTI’s Islamabad chapter, led by Aamir Mughal, would secure the necessary permissions for the event.

Goharsaid that the rally had been postponed and would now take place on September 8 in accordance with the founding party chairman Imran Khan’s directive.

“After meeting with the PTI founder in Adiala jail, we’ve decided to postpone the rally,” he stated.

He said that Imran Khan postponed the rally to avoid potential unrest in the country, describing the decision as “tough”.

Gohar explained that the decision to delay the rally was made out of concern for maintaining peace, particularly in light of rising tensions in Islamabad.

“Our party firmly believes in resolving issues through lawful means, and we cannot afford to let any situation spiral into chaos,” he stated.

The PTI chairman noted that religious groups were reportedly gathering in Islamabad’s Red Zone, prompting fears of potential unrest.

To ensure the safety and stability of the nation, the PTI leadership decided to postpone the rally, originally scheduled for Thursday.

Despite the postponement, Barrister Gohar confirmed that other planned events would proceed, including rallies in Lahore on August 27 and in Islamabad on September 8. He urged supporters to understand that this decision was made to preserve peace, not as a sign of weakness.

He also criticised the judiciary, particularly Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq, for their decisions, which he argued have undermined the Constitution and legal system.

He concluded by reaffirming PTI’s commitment to justice, law, and a peaceful resolution to the country’s challenges.

He emphasised that the party’s struggle is rooted in legal and constitutional principles, and that maintaining peace remains a top priority.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub also confirmed date for the rally was changed on the instruction of Imran.

“We have received information that the government is conspiring to spread anarchy, under the cover of the jalsa,” he maintained.

Earlier in the morning, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested by Islamabad Police and later released, according to police sources.

Marwat was detained from a house situated at sector E-11 by a police team headed by station house officer (SHO) of Golra Police Station Fazle Khaliq.

The police moved Marwat to the Golra police station. However, a spokesperson for Islamabad Police confirmed his release later in the day.

A video showing Marwat and his associates clashing with police officers before his arrest has been widely circulated.

The footage depicts resistance against the police, including pushing and verbal abuse directed at officers.

