Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

SSGC announces 24-hour gas holiday

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by the Ogra and as allowed by the ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved sectoral priority order, in force for gas load management, all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for 24 hours from 08:00am on Sunday, August 25, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, August 26, 2024.

“The SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this gas holiday period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least seven days.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSGC CNG stations gas holiday

