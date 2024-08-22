AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand confirms mpox case is clade 1b, second outside of Africa

Reuters Published August 22, 2024

BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday confirmed an mpox case reported this week was the clade 1b strain of the virus, the second confirmed case of the variant outside of Africa.

The case is a 66-year-old European man who had arrived in Thailand last week from an unspecified African country where the disease was spreading.

“The test results confirm that he is infected with the Clade 1b strain of monkeypox, which is the first case diagnosed in Thailand, but this man is likely infected from an endemic country,” Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told Reuters.

He said no other local infections had been detected through contact tracing.

Thailand reports suspected case of new mpox strain

Clade 1b has triggered global concern due to the ease with which it spreads though routine close contact.

A case of the variant was confirmed last week in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent.

The World Health Organization declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

Thailand on Wednesday said the man confirmed as having mpox had transited in a Middle Eastern country, which he also did not name, before flying on to Thailand.

Thailand has detected 800 cases of mpox Clade 2 since 2022, but so far not detected a case of the Clade 1 or Clade 1b variants.

WHO Thailand Mpox mpox cases

Comments

200 characters

Thailand confirms mpox case is clade 1b, second outside of Africa

Buna-Raast connectivity project will make remittances more convenient, says PM Shehbaz

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

11 policemen martyred in attack by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s Machka area

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Rupee registers minor decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.3bn

Body of British tech entrepreneur Lynch retrieved from yacht, daughter missing

Pakistan Refinery profit jumps 123% in FY24

Harvard Business School delegation meets COAS

Read more stories