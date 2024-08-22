AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England to host Zimbabwe in 2025, Lord’s to stage first women’s Test in 2026

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2024 04:55pm

LONDON: After a gap of more than two decades, England will play a men’s Test match against Zimbabwe next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.

The one-off match, England’s first against Zimbabwe since 2003, will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting on May 22.

“To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men’s Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit,” said ECB chief executive Richard Gould after the international fixtures for England’s 2025 home season were published.

“Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing Test cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future.”

Lawrence, Potts named in England team to face Sri Lanka

The Zimbabwe match will be followed by five Tests against India starting at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.

The fifth Test against India, scheduled to end on August 4, is the last Test England will play before they bid to regain the Ashes in a 2025/26 series in Australia.

The ECB also announced Lord’s will stage its first women’s Test in 2026 when England face India.

That match will take place 50 years since the late Rachael Heyhoe Flint first led out an England women’s team at the London ground, the headquarters of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

“I played 15 Tests for England during my career but none of those were at Lord’s,” said England women’s great Claire Taylor, the chair of MCC’s cricket committee.

“So I’m delighted at this news and most importantly for the players who’ll make history playing in this fixture in 2026.

“Young girls playing up and down the country can now aspire to play Test match cricket at the Home of Cricket. It is a clear demonstration that cricket is a game for all.”

But the 2025 season will see the England women’s side go without a home Test for the second successive year.

Both West Indies’ men’s and women’s sides will visit for white-ball series between May and June, with three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals for each series.

England men’s white-ball sides will host South Africa in September, before travelling to Ireland at the end of the month.

England men’s Tests in the 2025 season (all 1000 GMT starts):

May 22-25: England v Zimbabwe, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England v India series

Jun 20-24: 1st Test, Headingley, Leeds

Jul 2-6: 2nd Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Jul 10-14: 3rd Test, Lord’s, London

Jul 23-27: 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 31-Aug 4: 5th Test, The Oval, London

ECB MCC Zimbabwe Vs England Men Test Zimbabwe Vs England women Test

Comments

200 characters

England to host Zimbabwe in 2025, Lord’s to stage first women’s Test in 2026

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Rupee registers minor decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.3bn

Pakistan Refinery profit jumps 123% in FY24

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 adds another 533 points

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman

Read more stories