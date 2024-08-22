AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 81.1 (0.98%)
BR30 26,389 Increased By 386.5 (1.49%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 03:00pm

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.

The 39-year-old five-times Ballon D’Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

“The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

A couple of hours after posting his first video, 1.69M subscribers had joined he channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal scrape Euro 2024 opening win, Turkiye beat Georgia

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.

Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo YouTuber Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Comments

200 characters

Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Rupee registers minor decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman

Taliban appoints ambassador to UAE for first time since Afghanistan takeover

Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for 35 countries, Pakistan not on the list

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Read more stories