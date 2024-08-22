AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 81.1 (0.98%)
BR30 26,389 Increased By 386.5 (1.49%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN team in Bangladesh to assess rights violations

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2024 01:17pm

DHAKA: A United Nations team arrived in Bangladesh Thursday to assess whether to investigate alleged human rights violations committed during the recent student-led protests that ended the 15-year-rule of Sheikh Hasina.

More than 450 people were killed – most by police fire – during the weeks leading up to Hasina’s ouster on August 5, when she fled by helicopter to neighbouring India.

The UN rights office had said in a preliminary report last week that there were “strong indications, warranting further independent investigation, that the security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force” during the protests.

“Alleged violations included extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment,” it added.

The advance team in the country now will look into the “modalities for investigating human rights violations”, the rights office said in a statement Thursday.

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

“Depending on the discussions, a separate fact-finding team may be deployed in the coming weeks to conduct the investigation,” the UN’s Dhaka office said in a statement of its own.

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus has said his administration would “provide whatever support” UN investigators need.

Hasina’s government was accused of widespread abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killing of political opponents.

Separately, a Bangladeshi war crimes tribunal set up by Hasina has launched three “mass murder” probes into its founder over the recent unrest.

All three cases were brought by private individuals, and several of Hasina’s former top aides have also been named.

Bangladesh UNITED NATIONS Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh job quota students protests in Bangladesh Bangladesh protesters Bangladeshi Hindus Dr Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh violations

Comments

200 characters

UN team in Bangladesh to assess rights violations

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman

Taliban appoints ambassador to UAE for first time since Afghanistan takeover

Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for 35 countries, Pakistan not on the list

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Read more stories