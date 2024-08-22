AGL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.47%)
Russia to retaliate on Latvia’s residence permit move, official tells RIA

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 10:36am

Russia will take steps to respond after Latvia made it harder for Russian citizens to extend residence permits, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA news agency on Thursday.

Moscow would “continue to take tough measures, including those of asymmetric nature”, Zakharova added, but gave no examples of possible steps.

Russia says Washington must refuse confrontation with Moscow for any arms talks to start

She said Riga’s moves, which include requiring a Latvian language test for Russians seeking to renew the permits, were arbitrary and contradicted a number of human rights treaties.

Maria Zakharova

