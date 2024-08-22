AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady as US crude draw limits downside

Reuters Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 05:42pm

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after four days of declines on investor concern over the global demand outlook, though a drop in U.S. fuel inventories provided a floor.

Brent crude futures gained 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.40 a barrel by 1203 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged up by 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.17.

“Crude oil prices have stabilised but continue to face downward pressure from ongoing macroeconomic factors. Concerns about China’s economic slowdown have weighed heavily on global demand,” said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI Financial Group.

Oil falls after US revises employment data lower

Brent crude has fallen 4% this week while WTI crude has lost 5.8%.

Prices plunged on Wednesday as revisions to jobs data in the United States added to concerns about crude demand after weak economic data out of China last week.

The United States is the world’s biggest oil consumer and China is the world’s largest oil importer.

“The potential weakness in the U.S. economy coupled with a lacklustre recovery in China suggests oil demand growth is to be towards the lower end of expectations,” said Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty.

Underpinning prices, a U.S. government report on Wednesday showed U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories fell in the week ending Aug. 16 while refinery runs increased.

The larger than expected draw in U.S. stocks limited losses, Kelty added.

Investors are also expecting that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will rein in some voluntary output cuts in October.

Concerns over how OPEC+ production would pan out in the fourth quarter if the cuts are lifted has exacerbated price weakness, though they could be paused or reversed, if needed.

“The downward pressure on prices makes it increasingly likely that OPEC+ will have to scrap their plans for gradually increasing supply from October. Failing to do so, will likely put further pressure on prices,” ING analysts said in a note.

Another supply side factor is easing concern over the Israel-Gaza war as the United States, Israel and Hamas try to hammer out a ceasefire deal, though U.S. diplomatic efforts this week ended without a truce.

Crude Oil Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude US Secretary of State Antony Blinken WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices steady as US crude draw limits downside

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Rupee registers minor decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.3bn

Pakistan Refinery profit jumps 123% in FY24

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 adds another 533 points

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman

Read more stories