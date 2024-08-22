Mujeeb met his fate: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that youth empowerment and the united efforts by the politicians and the national institutions, were inevitable to put the country on the course to progress.

“If we resolve to change Pakistan, it will not be too far when the country will emerge as a great nation. Today’s Pakistan and its prevailing circumstances necessitate politicians and national institutions to serve the country unitedly while observing their constitutional limits. If we do so, history will remember us forever otherwise the future generations will never forgive us,” he said addressing the National Youth Convention.

About Bangladesh, he referred to the demolition of Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s statue during the recent political unrest and said the one who spearheaded an anti-Pakistan movement met his fate.

The Convention was attended by federal ministers, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, teachers, vice-chancellors and students from across the country.

Equal employment opportunities to youth: Coordinated action plan should be developed: PM

He said it was the government’s responsibility to equip the youth with modern education, technology and skills to enable them to change the country’s fate and bring about a ‘revolution’ of progress and prosperity.

He said the country’s youth had immense potential as for the last three years, Pakistani students were among the top achievers of the foreign scholarships.

Calling the 1973 Constitution a binding force for the nation, he said Pakistani nation also showed unity when the country carried out the nuclear tests in 1998 to make its defence impregnable, setting aside the serious challenges.

He told the gathering that Pakistan had sacrificed thousands of lives in its fight against terrorism besides suffering an economic loss of $150 billion. Not just Pakistan, the whole world has benefited from the elimination of terrorism by Pakistan, he added.

He said that besides the common citizens, the security forces played their fullest role in purging the country of terrorism, which the nation would always remember.

Referring to current economic challenges, the prime minister said the government was compelled to privatize the PIA which once used to be a model for other airlines in the region. Similarly, South Korea replicated Pakistan’s five-year development plan and boosted its economy while Pakistan still lagged behind.

“We have to decide whether the business will go as usual or we will move forward,” he remarked.

He assured that despite the challenges of electricity, revenue receipts and exports, the government would dole out maximum funds for youth empowerment and recalled the PML-government’s pro-youth steps in the past including the merit-based distribution of laptops, establishment of Punjab Education Endowment Fund to distribute scholarships worth Rs22 billion, and numerous schemes for skill development.

Urging the youth to go into the SME sector, he said the State Bank of Pakistan has been asked to instruct the commercial banks to allocate 40pc of their loans for the SME sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the federal government had announced Rs 50 billion relief package for electricity consumers using up to 200 units for a three-month period. He said the Punjab government has also announced a Rs 45 billion package to give Rs 14 per unit subsidy to the consumers using 200-500 units which should also be replicated by other provinces, instead of politicking on the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024