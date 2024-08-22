AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
AIRLINK 135.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.55%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.27%)
DFML 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
DGKC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.96%)
FCCL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.65%)
FFBL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.54%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.7%)
HUMNL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.97%)
MLCF 34.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.16%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.57%)
OGDC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
PPL 113.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
SEARL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.88%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
TRG 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.02%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,373 Increased By 369.8 (1.42%)
KSE100 78,826 Increased By 565.1 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,053 Increased By 163 (0.65%)
Print Print 2024-08-22

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

NNI Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 09:50am

KARACHI: Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the Sindh government had 10 years ago called for investment in the wind and solar energy, now entire country wants investment in it.

Talking to Lahore’s mediapersons here, Sindh Chief Minister said electricity has become a very serious issue. “The cheapest electricity being generated in the country with Thar coal power plants,” he said.

He said Thar coal power plants generating over 3,000 megawatts of electricity. “This electricity is supplied to the National Grid and later Faisalabad,” he pointed out. “Thar’s electricity is not supplied to Sindh,” he said.

Govt intends to convert 3 imported coal-run power plants to Thar coal

“Thar coal could generate cheaper electricity for Pakistan,” he said. “We can create jobs and increase exports with industries running on Thar coal,” CM Shah suggested.

Sindh’s chief minister urged for comprehensive restructuring of the power sector.

Murad said that cyber knife machine’s facility has not been available in any hospital of Pakistan. “Sindh’s Jinnah Hospital providing free treatment with cyber knife,” chief minister said. “This cyber knife treatment requires US$ 70,000-150,000 expenses in the world,” he added.

