No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

KARACHI: Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the Sindh government had 10 years ago called for investment in the wind and solar energy, now entire country wants investment in it.

Talking to Lahore’s mediapersons here, Sindh Chief Minister said electricity has become a very serious issue. “The cheapest electricity being generated in the country with Thar coal power plants,” he said.

He said Thar coal power plants generating over 3,000 megawatts of electricity. “This electricity is supplied to the National Grid and later Faisalabad,” he pointed out. “Thar’s electricity is not supplied to Sindh,” he said.

Govt intends to convert 3 imported coal-run power plants to Thar coal

“Thar coal could generate cheaper electricity for Pakistan,” he said. “We can create jobs and increase exports with industries running on Thar coal,” CM Shah suggested.

Sindh’s chief minister urged for comprehensive restructuring of the power sector.

Murad said that cyber knife machine’s facility has not been available in any hospital of Pakistan. “Sindh’s Jinnah Hospital providing free treatment with cyber knife,” chief minister said. “This cyber knife treatment requires US$ 70,000-150,000 expenses in the world,” he added.