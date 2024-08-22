AGL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
AIRLINK 135.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.55%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.36%)
DFML 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
DGKC 83.62 Increased By ▲ 5.37 (6.86%)
FCCL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.65%)
FFBL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.54%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.04%)
HUMNL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.97%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.92%)
NBP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
PPL 113.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
SEARL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.88%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TOMCL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
TRG 54.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.98%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,373 Increased By 369.8 (1.42%)
KSE100 78,826 Increased By 565.1 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,053 Increased By 163 (0.65%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-22

Sexual abuse of minors: Schools, internet shut near Mumbai as protests grow

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

MUMBAI: Internet services were cut off and schools were closed for a second straight day in a town near India’s financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday, as protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two, four-year old girls intensified, media said.

The protests in Badlapur, about 50 km (31 miles) from Mumbai, come amid nationwide demonstrations over the rape and murder of 31-year-old doctor in the eastern city of Kolkata.

A janitor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the students in a school in Badlapur on the weekend, media reported.

Calls and messages to police officials in Badlapur from Reuters were not answered on Tuesday.

Angry protesters blocked railway tracks for hours on Tuesday, demanding justice for the children, echoing similar protests across the country by doctors and women’s groups.

Authorities ordered schools to remain shut, and internet services were suspended for a second day to quell any gatherings or protests, news channel ABP reported.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the case would be tried in a fast-track court. Shinde said on Wednesday that the protests were politically motivated.

Children schools Mumbai Protests in India Internet shutdown

Comments

200 characters

Sexual abuse of minors: Schools, internet shut near Mumbai as protests grow

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

Read more stories