ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Dr Ilab Abdelhamid on Wednesday launched a special postage stamp to mark 75 years of Pakistan-Egypt diplomatic ties.

During the ceremony which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, the duo also reaffirmed their shared resolve to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

