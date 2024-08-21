AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2024 05:46pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s army said Wednesday its forces had captured another village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where it is advancing even as Kyiv mounts a major counterattack into Russian territory.

In a daily briefing, the defence ministry said Russian troops had captured the village of Zhelanne, which lies between the cities of Donetsk and Pokrovsk, a section of the frontline which is seeing some of the heaviest fighting of the 2.5-year conflict.

Russia says it has captured a string of towns and villages in the Donetsk region in recent weeks.

Ukraine parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

On Tuesday it said its forces seized the key logistics hub of New York, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) to the east of Zhelanne.

Russia’s troops are advancing on the strategic hub of Pokrovsk, where officials earlier this week ordered families with children to evacuate the city.

Zhelanne lies some 20 kilometres (12 miles) to the southeast, in the industrial Donetsk region.

Kyiv might have hoped its shock border incursion into Russia’s western Kursk region, now in its third week, would force Moscow to divert troops from other parts of the frontline.

But so far there has been little sign fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine’s east has subsided.

Ukraine Donetsk Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine military

Comments

200 characters

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil prices steady after days of losses

PM Shehbaz to Address UNGA on September 26, UN’s Provisional Schedule Reveals

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Tether to launch stablecoin pegged to UAE’s dirham

Crescent Steel to supply additional coated pipes for K-IV project

Read more stories