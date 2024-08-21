Turkiye, US top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts in call, Ankara says

ANKARA: Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest state efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in a phone call on Wednesday, Turkiye foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt on Gaza truce push

Spokesperson Oncu Keceli also said the call had taken place at the request of the US side, adding the two ministers also discussed regional developments. He did not provide any further details.