Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open

ST ANDREWS: World number one Nelly Korda is hoping to rediscover her stunning early season form as the women’s British Open returns to the famous old course at St. Andrews this week.

Korda won six times in seven starts on the LPGA Tour between January and May, including her second major at the Chevron Championship. But the American’s best finish since was a tie for 22nd at the Olympics.

Korda missed the cut at both the US Open and PGA Championship and tied for 26th at the Evian Championship in the season’s other three majors.

“I think recently what’s been happening to me is I make a mistake and then I make another mistake on top of it,” Korda said after a poor finish to her final round at the Paris Games took her out of contention to defend the gold medal she won in Tokyo.

“I need to control that bit of it where I don’t compile all the mistakes, which that’s what I’ve been kind of doing recently.”

World number two Lilia Vu is the defending champion but had never previously had the experience of playing at St. Andrews before and is relishing the opportunity to be at the home of golf.

“I took pictures on the Swilcan Bridge yesterday and again today. It’s a surreal feeling and I’m trying to take it all in,” said the American.

“I’m not putting too much pressure on myself to defend a title. If I’m defending something, it feels like you have something to lose.”

Vu will play alongside Korda and last year’s runner-up, Charley Hull, in the opening two rounds.

Nelly Korda, Maguire to duel for LPGA Match Play crown

Hull is the big home hope for victory but has had to battle back from a shoulder injury that forced her to miss the Evian Championship last month and is hoping the temperatures do not plummet on Scotland’s east coast.

“When it’s cold, it (the shoulder) can play up a bit. I’ve got degenerative arthritis in it as well, so I just try to keep it warm. Apart from that, I’m healthy and ready to go,” said Hull on Tuesday.

The world number 10 is still waiting to win her first major and said doing it at St. Andrews would be even more special.

“Obviously it’s the home of golf - it would be a pretty special win, something you’ve always dreamed of,” Hall added.

“As you walk down 17 and 18 you get goosebumps, it’s cool.”

Fresh from winning gold in Paris, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko now has her sights set on ending her eight-year wait to add to her two major titles.

There is more than just glory and the $9 million in total prize money to play for in Scotland.

It is also the final qualifying event for both the European and American teams ahead of next month’s Solheim Cup.

Europe are aiming to retain the trophy for an unprecedented fourth time in Virginia after a dramatic 14-14 tie between the sides last year in Spain.

