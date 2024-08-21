AGL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 139.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.47%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.7%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.71%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
HUBC 146.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.83%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.3%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.39%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
PTC 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.95%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 54.88 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.28%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,260 Increased By 74.4 (0.91%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 293.7 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,243 Increased By 497.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 24,867 Increased By 83.6 (0.34%)
Philippines says recent mpox case is mild Clade 2 variant

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:15am

MANILA: The Philippines’ health minister said on Wednesday a recently detected mpox case in the Southeast Asian nation is of the mild Clade 2 variant and not the newer variant that has spread rapidly in Africa.

“The mpox we found was the original variety and probably it could have been circulating in our community,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told ANC news channel.

The Southeast Asian nation on Monday announced its first mpox case this year.

The Philippines has now had 10 laboratory-confirmed case since July 2022.

The patient, a 33-year-old Filipino male who had no travel history outside the Philippines, is recovering in hospital, Herbosa said, adding that all nine previously infected Filipinos had also recovered.

Philippines detects first mpox case this year, yet to determine strain

The World Health Organization last week declared mpox a global public health emergency, its highest form of alert, for the second time in two years, because of an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that had spread to neighbouring countries.

The disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, leads to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, with children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, all at higher risk of complications.

