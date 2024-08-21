AGL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.33%)
DFML 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.7%)
FCCL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.51%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.02%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.5%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.04 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.01%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
PIBTL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 112.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 55.05 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.6%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,258 Increased By 72.8 (0.89%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 289.6 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,230 Increased By 484.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,859 Increased By 75.9 (0.31%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar hits lowest this year vs euro as traders brace for jobs data, Jackson Hole

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 09:47am

TOKYO: The dollar slipped to its lowest this year versus the euro on Wednesday as traders braced for potentially crucial revisions to US payrolls data later in the day, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

The US currency also dipped below the closely watched 145 yen level and hovered close to the more-than-one-year low to sterling reached overnight.

Pressure notably came from US bond yields, which hit their lowest since Aug. 5, when yields crashed to the a more-than-one-year trough after surprisingly soft monthly jobs figures sparked recession fear.

“The reduced yield premium in the US Treasury market has been a clear factor driving the USD lower,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“As we can see in so many USD pairs of late, the USD just can’t find a friend in the market and is in free fall.”

A weak monthly payrolls report at the start of the month was a catalyst for a spike in volatility across asset classes, leaving market participants bracing for another potential shock with revised data due later Wednesday.

The Aug. 2 payrolls report sent traders racing to price in prospects of the Fed needing to slash interest rates by a half percentage point at its mid-September policy meeting, pushing the implied probability of such a move to about 71%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

However, a run of better macroeconomic data has since seen the odds flip, with bets now 72% for a quarter-point cut and 28% for the bigger reduction.

Dollar wavers near 7-month low on rate cut bets, Powell speech in focus

Powell’s keynote address on Friday at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole economic symposium will be parsed carefully for any hints on the likely size of a rate cut next month, and whether borrowing costs are likely to be lowered at each subsequent Fed meeting.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against the euro, sterling, yen and three other major rivals - edged to a fresh low since Jan. 2 at 101.34 as of 0026 GMT, after dropping 0.5% or more in each of the previous three sessions.

The euro pushed to $1.1131, the highest since Dec. 28.

Sterling stood at $1.3033 after touching a high of $1.3054 on Tuesday, a level last seen in July of last year.

Against Japan’s currency, the dollar sagged 0.2% to 144.98 yen, after earlier dipping to 144.945, dropping below the psychological 145 barrier for the first time since Aug. 6.

Traders will have a close eye on a special session of Japan’s parliament on Friday, when politicians will scrutinise the Bank of Japan’s unexpected decision to raise interest rates last month and the central bank’s sudden hawkish turn.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will testify and focus will be on his tone after his influential deputy Shinichi Uchida adopted a more dovish stance earlier this month, helping calm markets.

Australia’s dollar hovered just below the one-month high of $0.6749 from Tuesday.

New Zealand’s dollar edged up to $0.61585, marking a fresh high since July 8.

Yuan Yen Dollar US dollar index BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda

Comments

200 characters

Dollar hits lowest this year vs euro as traders brace for jobs data, Jackson Hole

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Middle East trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Read more stories