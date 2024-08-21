AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

NNI Published 21 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab police have reportedly arrested a citizen from the Defence area of Lahore in connection with the incidents of fake news which led to fuel protests and riots in the United Kingdom (UK).

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran stated that the accused, identified as Farhan Asif, works for a news platform in Pakistan, was apprehended for allegedly spreading false information regarding the identity of the killer of three young girls in Britain.

This misinformation led to a series of violent protests across several UK cities, with anti-immigration and anti-Muslim sentiments intensifying.

Dozens arrested after UK protests turn violent

The unrest began after the tragic deaths of three girls at a dance school in Southport, located in the North-West region of Great Britain.

On July 29, rumours spread on social media claiming that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker who had illegally entered the UK in 2023. This fake news sparked widespread violence, resulting in several fatalities.

Following his detention, Farhan Asif has been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation into his role in the dissemination of the false information that incited the riots.

