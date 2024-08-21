AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

TTAP to hold public rally at Tarnol on 22nd

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) – a six party alliance of opposition political parties – vowed on Tuesday to hold a mammoth rally at Tarnol on August 22 as announced by jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

A meeting of TTAP chaired by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, was convened to finalise preparations for the rally, in which it was decided that any obstacle to disrupt the rally would be resisted.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the logistical arrangements for the rally and discussed the prevailing political climate in the country particularly in light of the recent Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling concerning Imran Khan.

The opposition leaders reaffirmed their commitment to holding a peaceful rally, emphasising that such demonstrations are a democratic and constitutional right of all Pakistani citizens.

Omar Ayub Khan, the opposition leader in National Assembly, expressed hope that the government would not hinder the planned rally, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rallies have always been peaceful.

“We will persist in our efforts to restore the constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan. A nationwide campaign against the government will be announced soon,” he added.

The meeting also raised concerns about the government and Parliament’s conduct.

PTI Punjab Information Secretary ShaukatMehmood Basra highlighted that the rally on August 22 is expected to be a historic event, with participation from party supporters and workers from across the country.

“This rally will mark the beginning of our renewed struggle for the release of Imran Khan and other detained leaders,” Basra said.

He urged PTI leaders and workers throughout Punjab to mobilise and participate in the rally, which he emphasised would be a peaceful demonstration. He noted that the protest would attract a large number of participants, including families and members of civil society.

Basra stressed that PTI would continue to advocate for the release of its leaders and workers, including Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, MianMahmoodur Rasheed, and former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

“We will raise our voices at every forum until justice is served,” he added.

The meeting was attended by key opposition figures, including PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub, ex-speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz and others.

