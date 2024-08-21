Senate panel passes ‘Animal Science Council Bill’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, on Tuesday, passed the Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023, seeking the constitution of an apex body for Animal Sciences degrees in the country.

The meeting which met with Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, unanimously, passed the bill titled, “The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023.” moved by Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan.

The mover, while briefing the committee regarding his bill, said that the bill is aimed to formulate an apex body for the vital sectors of animal sciences degrees, mainly livestock, dairy, and poultry, to develop and flourish responsibility and provide healthy and organic food for the people of the country.

The committee also discussed in detail food insecurity and low agricultural yield across the country.

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali informed that food insecurity is mainly due to rapid population growth, urbanisation and climate change. As of now, the country’s population stands at 217 million and is expected to reach 350 million by 2050, he said.

He said that Pakistan currently requires 70 million tons of food annually, and the demand will reach 130 million tons by 2050.

In the last 25 years, seven percent of the population shifted to urban areas, which is another factor contributing to food insecurity and low agricultural yield.

Ali said that in Pakistan, 19.6 million tons of food is wasted in parties and hotels every year. PARC is conducting research to introduce varieties that bear maximum yield and drip irrigation systems to save the country’s water, he said.

The parliamentary body recommended that an awareness campaign be launched to reduce food wastage across the country.

The committee while discussing Climate Smart Agriculture, expressed dissatisfaction with the details provided by PARC.

The committee recommended that cost-effective modern technologies be introduced, which could benefit small farmers so that declining agriculture could be saved.

The senate body expressed displeasure over the provision of details by the cotton commissioner regarding the 3.5 billion cess liabilities owed by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The committee directed cotton commissioner to prepare a comprehensive brief regarding cess dues, cotton varieties and present it during the next meeting.

Dr Tariq Khan, director general (DG) Plant Protection Department (PPD), briefed the committee about the damages caused by locusts in Sindh and Balochistan.

He informed the committee that in 2019-20, damages were incurred on 7,045 hectares in Khushab, Punjab, and around 675 hectares of cotton fields were damaged in Dadu and Shaheed Benazir Abad districts of Sindh.

He said that currently there is no imminent threat of locusts this season.

To make the department effective for future threats, the department has approved 2,421 new posts.

The committee recommended that new aircraft be provided to the department, as the 1950s Bimar aircraft are unable to perform the task.

Senators Poonjo Bheel, Abdul Wasay, Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Aimal Wali Khan, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

