AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Senate panel passes ‘Animal Science Council Bill’

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, on Tuesday, passed the Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023, seeking the constitution of an apex body for Animal Sciences degrees in the country.

The meeting which met with Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, unanimously, passed the bill titled, “The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023.” moved by Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan.

The mover, while briefing the committee regarding his bill, said that the bill is aimed to formulate an apex body for the vital sectors of animal sciences degrees, mainly livestock, dairy, and poultry, to develop and flourish responsibility and provide healthy and organic food for the people of the country.

The committee also discussed in detail food insecurity and low agricultural yield across the country.

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali informed that food insecurity is mainly due to rapid population growth, urbanisation and climate change. As of now, the country’s population stands at 217 million and is expected to reach 350 million by 2050, he said.

He said that Pakistan currently requires 70 million tons of food annually, and the demand will reach 130 million tons by 2050.

In the last 25 years, seven percent of the population shifted to urban areas, which is another factor contributing to food insecurity and low agricultural yield.

Ali said that in Pakistan, 19.6 million tons of food is wasted in parties and hotels every year. PARC is conducting research to introduce varieties that bear maximum yield and drip irrigation systems to save the country’s water, he said.

The parliamentary body recommended that an awareness campaign be launched to reduce food wastage across the country.

The committee while discussing Climate Smart Agriculture, expressed dissatisfaction with the details provided by PARC.

The committee recommended that cost-effective modern technologies be introduced, which could benefit small farmers so that declining agriculture could be saved.

The senate body expressed displeasure over the provision of details by the cotton commissioner regarding the 3.5 billion cess liabilities owed by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The committee directed cotton commissioner to prepare a comprehensive brief regarding cess dues, cotton varieties and present it during the next meeting.

Dr Tariq Khan, director general (DG) Plant Protection Department (PPD), briefed the committee about the damages caused by locusts in Sindh and Balochistan.

He informed the committee that in 2019-20, damages were incurred on 7,045 hectares in Khushab, Punjab, and around 675 hectares of cotton fields were damaged in Dadu and Shaheed Benazir Abad districts of Sindh.

He said that currently there is no imminent threat of locusts this season.

To make the department effective for future threats, the department has approved 2,421 new posts.

The committee recommended that new aircraft be provided to the department, as the 1950s Bimar aircraft are unable to perform the task.

Senators Poonjo Bheel, Abdul Wasay, Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Aimal Wali Khan, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE PARC Senate panel Animal Science Council Bill Syed Masroor Ahsan Rana Mahmoodul Hassan

Comments

200 characters

Senate panel passes ‘Animal Science Council Bill’

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories