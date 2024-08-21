Officers of Provincial Management Service Sindh visit Punjab Civil Secretariat

LAHORE: The officers of the Provincial Management Service Sindh participating in the 7th Civil Services Training Program visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat as part of their study tour on Tuesday.

The delegation was briefed on uplift projects, financial discipline of the province and reforms in education, health and other sectors.

Talking to the under-training officers, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the element of recommendation/reference has been eliminated in the transfers and postings of officers in Punjab, and appointments in the bureaucracy are made only on the basis of merit in the province.

He said that KPIs have been introduced to evaluate the performance of the officers and the Chief Minister Punjab regularly reviews the performance of the officers.

The Chief Secretary said that price control, provision of best facilities of health, education and cleanliness are the priorities of the Punjab government. He said that

Suthra Punjab program has been launched to improve governance, and service delivery in rural areas and reforms are being made in education, health, economic and social sectors.

The delegation termed the Punjab government's initiatives for good governance, progress and prosperity of the province exemplary. The delegation also visited various parts of the Civil Secretariat, including Anarkali tomb, and archive museum. The Additional Chief Secretary and secretaries of the relevant departments were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024